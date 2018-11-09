Obituary – Dorothy Annie Dembrun Hutcheson

Dorothy Annie Dembrun Hutcheson

Bossier City, LA – Graveside services for Dorothy Hutcheson are scheduled for 10 AM, Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Park in Haughton, LA. Bro. Calvin Hubbard of Barksdale Baptist Church will serve as officiant. Pallbearers include Keith Leaphart, Jacob Hensarling, Greg Barkley, Chad Gulledge, Daniel Robinson and Randy Wallace.

Edna Schenck and Louis Dembrun, Sr. welcomed their precious Dorothy Annie into this world on September 18, 1929 in New Orleans, LA. Dorothy was a loving wife and devoted mother and grandmother who found great satisfaction in serving her family and her Lord.

She knew how to make a special occasion even more special by designing custom greeting cards on her computer for most any occasion. Her schedule remained full traveling the country and attending all the grandchildren’s events until her health would no longer allow it. Mrs. Hutcheson passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at the tender age of 89.

Preceding Dorothy in death are her loving husband, Ray Allen Hutcheson; two brothers, Louis Dembrun, Jr. and Joe Dembrun; and one sister, Edna Annie. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Mark Hutcheson with wife Paige; and two grandchildren, Lauren Hutcheson Hensarling with husband Jacob and Lindsey Hutcheson; and brother, Emile Dembrun.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial be made in her honor to Barksdale Baptist Church, 1714 Jimmie Davis Hwy, Bossier City, LA 71112.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at St. Joseph’s Hospice, The Bloom and The Glen for their kind and compassionate care.

