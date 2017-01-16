Chris Walker departed this world on January 8, 2017 at the age of 99. She was appreciated by countless former students and loved by family and friends. Her sense of humor and generosity were hallmarks of her character as were her stalwart and self-reliant nature. She served as an officer in the Women’s Army Air Corps during WWII. She worked professionally as a 7th grade teacher in Plain Dealing, LA. Later in life she was a volunteer and ran the library at Air Force Village II in San Antonio, Texas. Even her later years when she was nearly blind were spent knitting bonnets for infants. Mrs. Walker remained fiercely independent during her life and experienced and accepted dramatic changes in the world while always living a life of self-discipline and productivity.

Born on December 14, 1917 to Norwegian immigrant parents and raised in Wisconsin, she received her college degree from Iowa State University. While serving in the military during WWII she met and married Elmer Scovell Walker who was also serving as a B17 pilot. Following their joint war time service, the couple returned to civilian life and moved to his home town of Plain Dealing, LA. where they raised their three children. Mrs. Walker built a career as a teacher that taught more than the standard courses and was known as one of those teachers that many students pointed to as someone that made a profound difference in their lives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Scovell Walker; parents, Carl and Margit Christoffersen; and her sister, Edna Lippert. She is survived by her two daughters, Tina Huey (husband Ben) of Milan, TN, and Connie Haire of Natchitoches,LA and her son, Steve Walker (wife Nancy), of Shreveport, LA. She was called MeeMee by eight grandchildren—Walker Huey, Kendall Gill, Stacy Perron, Stephanie Ammons, Kevin McGlothin, Russ Walker, Charlotte Sonnenfeld, Richard Walker, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Preferred charities for donations are The Glen Retirement System, 403 E. Flournoy Lucas Road, Shreveport, LA 71106 (theglensystem.org) or Volunteers of America of North Louisiana, 360 Jordan, Shreveport, LA 71101 ( www.voanorthla.org).

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to The Glen and its staff and especially to Shirley Hust, Pachausha Fuller, and LaQuender Carmack who provided loving care during the last year of her life.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Couch Chapel of First United Methodist Church in Shreveport on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. followed by a visitation in Couch Parlor.