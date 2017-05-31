BOSSIER CITY – A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Dorothy Dell “Dot” Cook will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m., prior to the service in the chapel.

Dorothy was born on November 21, 1929 in Bradley, AR and passed away on May 28, 2017 in Bossier City, LA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Arrie Williams Silkwood; sister Margaret Smith and grandson Steve Steelman.

Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Curtis Cook; daughter, Diane Steelman and husband Tom; grandchildren, Christopher Worrell and wife Cory, Janis Svensson and husband Johan and Brad Steelman; great grandchildren, Jacob Worrell, Alix Worrell and Caleb Svensson; brothers, Derril Silkwood and wife Pat, Raburne Silkwood and wife Shirley and Alton Silkwood and wife Lynn; sisters, Vennie Arrington and husband Bill and Mary Ann Sibley and husband Randy; brothers-in-law, Sonny Cook and wife Oma Jean and J.B. Cook; sisters-in-law, Dorothy “Dot” Whipple and Mary Lois Tripp as well as numerous nieces, nephews and loved ones.