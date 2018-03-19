Dorothy Gertrude Hawn

Haughton, LA – Graveside services for Dorothy Hawn are scheduled for 10 AM, Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Park in Haughton, LA. Longtime pastor and friend Bro. Billy Pierce will serve as officiant for the service.

Burpo and Myrtle Johnson Attaway welcomed Dorothy Gertrude into this world on December 30, 1923 in Shreveport, LA. She passed peacefully on Friday evening, March 16, 2018 at her home in Haughton, LA.

Preceding Mrs. Hawn in death are her parents; her loving husband, Robert M. Hawn, Sr.; son, Robert M. Hawn, Jr., and grandsons Michael Fargerson and Tim Kirkpatrick. Left to cherish her memory are son, Wayne Hawn; daughters, Linda Stewart, Judy Barber and Susan Hawn Hotard with husband Mark; sister, Alma Harrelson; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other family and dear friends.

The family would like to offer the sincerest of thanks to her caregivers, Denise Redd and Terri Harvey for their kind and compassionate care.