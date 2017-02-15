BOSSIER CITY – Dorothy Irene “Sally” Eldien, 82, passed away on February 11th, 2017, in Bossier City, Louisiana after a lengthy battle with breast cancer. Sally was born November 22nd, 1934, in Pryor, Oklahoma. She was the daughter of Raymond and Jessie Shultz. Sally attended high school at Pryor High school. After high school graduation Sally moved to Houston, Texas, where she met her beloved husband Philip Eldien. They were soon married and moved due to Philips service as a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force, which brought them to Bossier City, Louisiana with their three children in 1972. Philip preceded Sally in death in April 2007 after 52 years of marriage.

Sally was beautiful, witty, and gracious. She was fearless in the way she lived and loved, and her strength was unparalleled. Anyone who knew Sally knows that she was a little woman, but she was fierce. Sally was a dog lover and volunteered her time with Pets with Paws at the Glenn Retirement Center in Shreveport, Louisiana. Sally was very social and enjoyed playing bridge weekly with friends. She was an avid reader and gardener.

Sally is lovingly remembered by her three children, Kathleen Elliott, Kerry Eldien, and Lisa Griffin; grandson, Bryan Elliott his wife Heather and their two children Brody and Hudson Elliott; granddaughter Lauryn Mudd her husband Christopher and their two children Braylen and Chanler Mudd; granddaughter, Courtney Hotard her husband Shawn and their son Brock Hotard; and granddaughter, Kari Anne Griffin and her fiancé Tyler Semmes.

The Memorial Service for Sally will be held on Thursday, February 16th, 2017 at Hill Crest Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 601 Highway 80, Haughton, LA 71037, at 11 o’ clock A.M.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Robert Massingill, the staff of Christus Schumpert, and close family and friends for their love and support through this long Battle. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please make donations to the American Cancer Society.