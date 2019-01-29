Obituary – Dorothy Jane Carter Wilson

Dorothy Jane Carter Wilson

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Dorothy Jane Carter Wilson was born in Dekalb, Texas on July 24, 1930 to Effie Giles Carter and Clyde A. Carter. She departed this life on January 24, 2019 at Willis Knighton Piermont Hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie W. Wilson, two brothers, Calvin Carter and Norman Carter, one sister, Edna Loraine Hudson, and by one grandchild, Kelly Dae Wilson.

She is survived by: twin brother Kenneth Wayne Carter, husband of Carrie; brother Darvel Dale Carter, husband of Helen; sister-in-law Mildred Haynes Carter; son, Johnnie Clyde Wilson; son, Terry Dean Wilson; son, Robbie Dale Wilson and wife, Waverlyn; 7 grandchildren, Melissa Wilson Sandefur, wife of Randall Sandefur, Katie Wilson Denler, wife of Kevin, John Carter Wilson, David Wilson, Erin Wilson Esteban, Ryan Wilson, and Kyle David Wilson, Waylon Maroney and wife Ratanna, and 7 great grandchildren; Olivia Denler, Josie Denler, Grace Esteban, Elizabeth Esteban, Kalila Wilson, Matthew Maroney, and Aleana Maroney. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family relocated from Dekalb, Texas to Plain Dealing in 1933, and Dorothy called Plain Dealing home until 2002 when she relocated to Bossier City, Louisiana with her husband Johnnie. She lived the remainder of her life there and kept close ties to her family roots in Plain Dealing. She attended Plain Dealing High School. She married Johnnie W. Wilson in Enid, Oklahoma in 1946 and remained married to him until his death in 2003. Dorothy was a longtime member of Plain Dealing Baptist Church, until moving to Bossier City, at which time she moved to Waller Baptist Church.

Visitation and funeral services will be held at Plain Dealing Baptist Church on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. till 11:00 a.m., services at 11:00 a.m. Burial followed at Plain Dealing Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were: David Pou, Greg Barbour, Jeff Tschirhart, Calvin D. Carter, Roger Loving, and Jason Pitts.

The family wishes to extend its gratitude to the staff and residents at The Bloom Senior Living in Bossier City where mother resided since August 2015. Your care and fellowship will always be remembered.