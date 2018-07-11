Dorothy Louise Mann Miller

Bossier City, LA – Dorothy Louise Mann Miller, resident of Bossier City, Louisiana and formerly DuQuoin, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Shreveport, Louisiana at the age of 95. Dorothy was born on October 28, 1922, in DuQoin, Illinois. Her father was Robert E. Mann of Duquoin, Illinois, and her mother was Ida Mae Kuehn of Ava, Illinois. She was one of six Mann sisters.

Dorothy married her husband, William Frances Miller of Dayton, Ohio, on November 3, 1945, in San Angelo, Texas. In their fifty-six years together they lived in many places throughout the United States as William was a career Air Force officer.

Dorothy’s interests were the garden club, antiques, and visiting with her friends. She and William also enjoyed traveling to various places in the U.S. and the world. Dorothy loved her collection of memorabilia from these travels and loved to talk about the places she had seen. She also loved and was good at arts and crafts, often making decorations for her home.

Dorothy’s beloved husband, Bill, died in 2001. She is predeceased by her parents, Robert and Ida Mann; and sisters, Agnes Meaux, Leola Gros, Roberta LeClere, and Barbara Schumann. She is survived by her sister, Martha Kruebbe of Metairie, LA.

Dorothy will be sadly missed by her son, William R. Miller of Arlington, Texas and his wife Karen; daughter, Janet L. Greenhawk of Oxford, Maryland and her husband, James; as well as her grandchildren, Christopher Miller and his wife Brittany, Jennifer Greer, Daniel Miller, Corey Greenhawk, and Cassandra Greenhawk; great- grandchildren, Taylor Pease and Chance Miller; and great- great- grandchild, Isaiah Pease.

The viewing will be held on Friday, July 13, 2018, from 5-6 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, Louisiana.

The graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to the Barksdale Global Power Museum, 88 Shreveport Road, Barksdale AFB, LA, 71110.

You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh. com.