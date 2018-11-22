Obituary – Dorothy Mae Matthews

Dorothy Mae Matthews

Bossier City, LA – Services celebrating the life of Dorothy Mae Matthews (Mamaw) were held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. Officiating the service was her son, Freddie Matthews and Dr. Randy Harper. Interment followed at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family received friends for visitation at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Dorothy was born in Brownsville, TX on March 25, 1933, to Horace M. Gray and Irene Roper Gray. She passed away on November 17, 2018, in Bossier City, LA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter George Matthews; her parents, four brothers, and daughter, Kay Townsend.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Vanessa Bradshaw and husband John, Walter Clyde Matthews and wife Karen, Theressa Matthews Moore, and Freddie Matthews and wife Connie; her grandchildren, Angela Johnson and husband Jeff, Layla Murray and husband Chris, Amy Filler, Walter Bryson Matthews and wife Teliesha, Brian Bradshaw, Krystal Townsend, Rachel Anwar and husband Joey, Ashlea Townsend, Dylan Townsend, Garret Matthews, and Olivia Matthews; plus numerous great grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Bryson Matthews, Brian Bradshaw, Joey Anwar, Dylan Townsend, Garret Matthews, and Thomas Murray. Honorary pallbearers will be Noah Bradshaw and Walter Gray Matthews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Leslie Sewell and her staff as well as Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home for their care.

