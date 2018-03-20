Dorothy Maxine Tyler Morris

Bossier City, LA – Dorothy Maxine Tyler Morris was born September 8, 1929 in Chestnut, Louisiana to Carl and Cora Tyler. She went to be with Jesus peacefully on March 18, 2018 at Colonial Oaks Nursing Home in Bossier City, LA. She was lovingly surrounded by her surviving children, a granddaughter and her sister.

She is survived by her daughters Janice Morris of Princeton, LA, Jeanette Hodges of Princeton, LA, Deborah Powell and husband Terry of Norman, AR, Diane Tyler and husband Calvin of Readhimer, LA, and son John Carl Morris and wife Lyn of Normal, Illinois, 17 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren, brothers James Carl Tyler of Haughton, LA, CD Tyler of Mesquite, TX, Gary Tyler of Haughton, LA and sisters Cora (Bonnie) Gideon of Haughton, LA, Loretta Harvey of McKinney, TX and Patricia Murray of Albuquerque NM, many nieces, nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by daughters Ava Jane (Sissy) Morris Lewis and Sandra Lea Foster Beene and husbands Luther Anson Morris and Billy Joe Foster.

She was a lifetime member of the VFW. She enjoyed going to the dances at the VFW in Bossier City, LA on Saturday nights and the Bossier Council on Aging on Thursday nights. She was a long-time bean bag baseball team player with The Silver Sluggers. She loved nothing better than getting together with her family and friends for a good game of Progressive Rummy, Farkle or Yahtzee.

She loved shelling purple hull peas, birthday parties, going out to eat, dancing, singing, chocolate covered cherries, Cadberry Eggs, Hershey’s Kisses, Reese’s peanut butter cups, key lime pie, cornbread and buttermilk and so many other things too numerous to mention here. She did not like oatmeal. Her favorite color was red and her favorite flower was the yellow Rose. As a girl, she was the champion cotton picker in Readhimer, LA – a woman of many hats. She was famously known for her beautiful smile and quick wit.

Dorothy raised seven very strong individuals that were inspired by her strong spirit and resilience. “Her children rise up, and call her blessed…” Proverbs 31:28

She was loved by so many and will be missed but never forgotten. A memorial service will be held at the VFW in Bossier City, LA date and time to be determined.