A Life Celebration for Dorothy Olivia Thorp will be held 10 AM, Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Rev. Ben Jordan will serve as officiant. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 5 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at the funeral home.

Serving as pallbearers for Thursdays service are Shawn Durbin, Chris Durbin, Ryan Durbin, Micah Stephens, Kenneth Stephens and Kevin Stephens.

Dorothy Olivia Thorp, 93, passed on to our Lord peacefully on July 17, 2017. Dorothy was born on April 10, 1924 in Lucknow, LA to Charley and Wilma Freeman. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She traveled with her husband while he served in the US Air Force. She graduated from Rayville High School in 1941. She was a member of the General Grand Chapter of the Eastern Star for over 50 years: Bossier City Chapter #175.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years E. B. Thorp, her parents Charlie and Wilma Freeman, and her brothers Dick and Tom Freemen. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Sheila Murphy and Shirley Stephens with her husband Kenneth; grandchildren Chris Durbin, Shawn Durbin with wife Susan, Sonya Stephens, Kevin Stephens with wife Wendy; and great grandchildren Ryan Durbin, Megan Dupree, Micah Stephens, Chelsey Fluharty; and numerous great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank all those who helped Dorothy during her final illness. Special thanks to Dr. Ted Warren and staff, Dr. San Pedro, the nurses on the third floor at Willis-Knighton Bossier, and the nurses in the Bossier Promise Hospital ICU.