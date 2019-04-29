Obituary – Dorothy Sue Poore

Dorothy Sue Poore

Bossier Parish, LA – Services celebrating the life of Dorothy “Sue” Bowman Poore were held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Pastor Bryan Reed officiating. Interment followed at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family received friends at 1:00 pm, the hour prior to service.

Sue was born to Pete and Melinda Bowman on June 13, 1941 in Ashdown, AR and passed away on April 24, 2019, in Bossier City, LA. She married her soul mate, Thomas Poore, Sr. on June 13, 1958, and together they raised two sons, Thomas Poore, Jr. and Steve Poore.

Anyone who met Sue never forgot her. She never met a stranger and had a way of connecting with people that was incomparable. She loved her boys, her dog Axle and Dr. Thunder.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Pete and Melinda Bowman, her beloved husband, Thomas Poore, Sr., four sisters, four brothers and a great granddaughter, Madilen Dickey. She is survived by her sons; Thomas (Deb) Poore, Jr. and Steve Poore; her grandchildren, Heather (Brian) Feeback and Haley (Jared) Berry; four great grandchildren and her caretaker and niece, Doyla Bowman.

Pallbearers were Brian Feeback, Jared Berry, Mark Webb, Jason Walls, Jeremy French and Tim Greene. Honorary pallbearer will be Grayson French.