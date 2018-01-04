Doyle Ray McGuire

Bossier City, LA – A Life Celebration service for Doyle McGuire was held at 11 AM on Thursday January 4, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, LA. Pastor Greg Shyne from United Outreach Church served as the officiant. The family invited friends to visit from 5 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday, January 3, 2017 at the Funeral Home.

Johnce Lafitte and Mary Anna Eunice Roberson McGuire welcomed Doyle Ray into this world on April 13, 1929 in Bienville Parish, LA. Doyle loved his family with all of his heart. He was known to be a talker and a practical joker who considered himself a comedian. He passed peacefully on Sunday, December 31, 2017 at the age of 88.

Preceding Mr. McGuire in death are his parents; one son, Jackie Ray McGuire; and infant daughter, Pamela McGuire. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Jackie Cummings McGuire; sons, James McGuire (Debbie) and Michael McGuire (Sharon); daughter, Cynthia Murray; grandchildren, Michael, Heather, Eric, Crystal, Jennifer, Tabitha, Stephen, Samantha, Meagan, Ashley, Aleea and Mary; son-in-law, Tony Murray; and a host of great-grandchildren, other family and friends.