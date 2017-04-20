BOSSIER CITY – Funeral services will be held for Moise A. Waguespack, Jr. (Dr. Wag) at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2017, at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends for visitation at 10:00 a.m., prior to the service.

Moise was born in Taft, LA on August 20, 1929 to Moise Sr. and Edese Waguespack and passed away on April 17, 2017, at the Northwest Louisiana War Veterans Home in Bossier City. Dr. Wag graduated from Texas A&M University as a Veterinarian. He was a Captain in the U.S. Air Force and later retired from the USDA, and was 4th degree Knight of Columbus.

Moise is preceded in death by his wife, Faye Allen Waguespack; father, Moise a. Waguespack, Sr.; mother, Edese Lorio Waguespack; and brothers, Kenneth and Anthony Waguespack. Left to honor his memory are his children, Sandra Ferguson and husband Joe, and James Brownfield; sisters, Sylvia Dutreix and husband Ronald, Autrey Pertuit, Regina Waguespack, Juanita Foster and husband Raymond, Esther Giglio and husband Vick, Phyllis Cooper and husband Ronnie, and Lillian Giardina and husband James; brothers, Earl Waguespack, and Bernard Waguespack and wife Muriel; grandson, Keith Brownfield; granddaughter, Kim Sparks and husband Shannon; great-granddaughters, Chelsey Hudgins and husband Cody, Candace Raburen and husband Jacob, Brook and Callie Brownfield; and two great-great-grandsons.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to the entire staff of Northwest Louisiana War Veterans Home for their compassion and care of Dr. Wag.