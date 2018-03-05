E. Anne Morris Freeman

Bossier City ,LA – E. Anne Morris Freeman was born February 25, 1954 in Mansfield, LA. She went to be with her Lord February 26, 2018 at her home.

Anne graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1972 and attended LSUS. She served in the USAF and formerly was employed at the Horseshoe Hotel and Casino.

Anne was a loving sister, mother and Gigi who was a mother and friend to everyone. Her favorite thing other than spending time with her family was riding “Doc” her Harley Davidson.

Anne was preceded in death by her parents, K. D. and Laverne Morris. She is survived by her daugh-ter, Khara Simpkins and husband Ryan; son, Jason Freeman; sister, Cathey Cordell; brother, Karl Morris and wife Cindy; grandchildren, Symon Simpkins and London Simpkins; nieces and nephews, Stephanie, Casey, Wendi, Justin, and Josh. Anne greatly cherished her closest relatives and friends.

A service celebrating the life of E. Anne Morris Freeman was held on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 2:00p.m. at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. Officiating was Rev. Justin Haigler. Interment followed in Centuries Memorial Park. Visitation with the family was held on Friday, March 2 from 5 – 7:00p.m. at the funeral home.

Pallbearers were: Toni Morris, Ronald Morris, Justin Morris, Josh Morris, Tyler Self, and Charlie Barrett. Honorary Pallbearers are: Karl Morris, Ryan Simpkins, Jason Freeman, Christopher Birdsong, Symon Simpkins and Michael Simpkins.

The family would like to thank Dr. Royal Becker, the staff of WK Bossier, and the Home Health Staff and a special “thank you” to Claire and Tangela for showing Anne the loving kindness she needed.