Earl F. Stephenson

Bossier City, LA – Services were conducted for Earl F. Stephenson, age 91, on Saturday 21, 2018 at 2:00pm at Hill Crest Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Billy Pierce officiating. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Friday, July 20, 2018 at Hill Crest Funeral Home.

Earl was committed beyond dedication, serving his country, and his community with utmost respect and passion. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a Veteran of World War II. His hard work and talents as a government building contractor and owner and operator of AAA Roofing, built foundations throughout the community that represent his passionate spirit. He was a member of First Baptist Bossier and was also a 32nd Degree Master Mason, having been a member of Martin McCalahan Lodge 384 F& AM in Bossier City and a Shriner.

Earl is survived by his daughters, Judy Miller and husband Skip; Jan Olszewski and husband Keith; grandchildren, Jennifer Brister and husband Paul, Jamie Miller, Kristin Olszewski, Clayton Olszewski and Jodi Miller Ford and wife Lorna; great grandchildren, Miranda Lynn Stell, Angelina McDowell, Stormie Miller and Grace Olszewski.

Ms. Helen, his wife of 62 years, preceded him in death; yet Earl never left her side, spiritually as well as physically, spending memorable moments visiting her graveside. He proudly cherished the years they shared. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Ruby Ramey; Brothers, Clyde Goldman, Billy Stephenson, Leon Stephenson and his great granddaughter, Faith Helen Brister.

You may sign the register book and express condolences by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com