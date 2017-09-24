BOSSIER CITY – Early in the morning of September 21, 2017, Earl Moffett Bell, at the age of 88, left this world for his new home in Heaven. He was born in Provencal, LA on November 2, 1928 to Ernest and Rachel Dowden Bell.

Earl worked at Tri-State Oil Tool/ Baker Hughes in various locations until his medical retirement in 1986. Earl loved to fish, do woodworking and in earlier years travel. He also loved people, and given a little time would work up kinfolks with you or with someone you knew.

He was preceded in death by his son Robert Bell; parents; three brothers Adrion, Buddy and Donnell Bell; and sister Johnnie Lowe. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Laurice Bell; daughter Lee Bell Maddox and husband Shea; grandchildren Brandon Stader and Lauren Maddox ; three great grandchildren; five sisters Linda Folmar and Bobby Serio, Diane Hartley and Shawnee Cowdin, and Billie Seward.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 24, 2017 from 3 PM to 6 PM at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home with graveside services to begin 1 PM, Monday, September 25, 2017, at Spring Ridge Cemetery near Pleasant Hill, LA.