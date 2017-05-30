BOSSIER CITY – Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at Rose-Neath on Airline Drive in Bossier City. Services will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel, with Bros. John Harp and Harvey Stokes officiating. Burial will be held at Colvin Memorial Cemetery in Unionville, LA at 2 p.m.

Earnest entered into eternal peace on May 28, 2017 surrounded by his family. He served honorably in the United States Air Force and he retired from International Paper in Springhill, LA.

He was proceeded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Dorothy Flowers Berry, his parents, three brothers, and one sister.

Earnest is survived by his second wife of 21 years Sandra Berry; children, Donna Berry Mabe (Barry), Bendetta Berry Morgan (Bud), Mark Blake (Rhonda), Janet Blake, Tammy McKee (Phillip); grandchildren, Melissa Fayyazi (Robert), Kelby Price (Jane), Andrew Mabe (Casey), Joseph Mabe (Dayna), Torey Morgan, Brad Morgan (Whitney), Crystal Porche (Brent), Jessica Blalock, Caroline McKee, Blake Chapman, and Matthew McKee; Fourteen great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, two brothers and one sister.

Pallbearers will be Robert Fayyazi, Brad Morgan, Mark Blake, Kelby Price, Brent Porche, and Matthew McKee.

A special thank you to Dr. Robert Massingill and his staff, nurses at Christus Cancer Center, and Christus Hospice.

Donations can be made in memory of Earnest to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.