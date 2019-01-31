Obituary – Ed G. Skypala

Ed G. Skypala

Bossier City, LA – Ed G. “Eddie” Skypala 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 25, 2019 with his wife by his side. Born January 21, 1943 to Ed O. and Revella Flowers Skypala, Ed grew up and attended school in Hereford, Texas. Ed played football for the Hereford High White-faces, where he was an invaluable asset to the team. He then attended college at West Texas State University and Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

Ed had a long career in the paper industry beginning with International Paper and continuing with their subsidiaries until his retirement in 2009.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents and his high school sweetheart, Mary Lois Coker Skypala. Ed is survived by his wife of twenty-one years, Quinnie Skypala of Bossier City, Louisiana; daughter, Dr. Amy Skypala and friend, Brian Abott of Fort Smith, Arkansas; son, Eric Skypala and wife, Zdenka of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; stepdaughters, Sonya French and husband, John of Bossier City, Louisiana, and Jennifer Spinney and husband, Barry of Haughton, Louisiana; fourteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Also surviving Ed are his sisters, Kee Ruland and husband, Fred of Fritch, Texas, and Patti Dirks and husband, Bill of Hereford, Texas, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private memorial service in celebration of Ed’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the charity of choice.