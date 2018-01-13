Edgar (Ed) Solomon

Benton, LA – Edgar (Ed) Eugene Solomon, 76, of Benton, Louisiana, passed away on January 11, 2018, at Willis-Knighton Bossier after a short illness. He was the son of James M. and Laura M. Solomon of Denton, Texas, and was born on August 22, 1941.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Patricia M. Solomon, and had five children, Stephen Solomon (deceased), Pete Hancock and wife Holly, Theresa Solomon, Louie VA, and Deborah Solomon Wilkerson and husband Daniel Wilkerson.

He adored his three grandchildren, Meagan Lomax, Kasey Hancock Loughrie, and Kaleigh Hancock as well as his four great-grandchildren.

Ed was a retired Master Sergeant with the U.S. Air Force and worked in Personnel Management for 20 years, then returned to work the same career as a civilian for another 15 years at Barksdale Air Force Base.

He was respected as a mentor to all who knew him. He will be honored in a memorial celebration at Boone Funeral Home in Bossier City on a date to be announced later.