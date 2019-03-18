Obituary – Edith Georgette Christianne Picard Barnes

Edith Georgette Christianne Picard Barnes

Bossier City, LA – In loving memory of Edith Georgette Christianne Picard Barnes Bossier City who passed peacefully in her sleep on 3/12/19 after a battle with Alzheimer’s dementia.

Born on 6/25/43 during WWII in Chaumont, France, in Haute Marne/Champagne region, she was 1 of 5 children born to Edme Louis Lucien Picard and Yvette Giselle Jeanine Gerard.

In 1967, while working at her parents’ gas station in Jonchery, France, she met and then married Guy C. Barnes who at the time was in the US Air Force and was stationed at a nearby American base.

Together they moved between CA, MA; Mildenhall, England; Verona, Italy; and back to Barksdale, AFB . Together they raised Nathalie Barnes, MD (Delray Beach, FL) & Eric Barnes (Bossier City)—before divorcing.

She was a loving sister to Edmèe Besa (Chaumont, Fr), Monique Barkve (Sacramento, CA), and Martine Loffet (Vaudry, Fr). They have fond childhood memories of going down the street to pick up milk from the farm, being outdoors, and picking daffodils together as children. Edith inspired the strong love of education, arts, architecture, and especially travel in her children with their yearly summer family trips back to Jonchery.

She will also be remembered for her fun-loving kind heart, beautiful crocheted and knitted grandchildren’s sweaters, teaching them to embroider, helping her grandchildren up on stools to cook and bake in the kitchen, and her love of all animals.

One of her favorite stories was recounting her first proud purchase as a young adult–a new blue sportscar. Shortly after placing a carefully treasure-filled, hand collected, uncovered box of escargots in her new trunk for her mother…oh, the sticky mess she found scattered throughout the trunk!

She is also survived by her children and sisters, grandchildren (Nate, Paige, Annelise, Geneviève, & Juliette), cousin Yvette McGee (Manchester, MD); and good friends, Denise Nafts (Joliet, MT) & Maria Backofen (Haughton).

A service will be held at Rose-Neath and again on June 8th in Jonchery. She was always close to her mother and missed her living so far away—they are once again together and will be forever. We love her and she is so missed!