Obituary – Elaine Corkhill

Elaine Corkhill

Bossier City, LA – Sadly, Elaine L. Corkhill passed away on November 6, 2018 with her daughters by her side. Memorial services for Elaine will be 7:00 PM, Friday, November 9, 2018 at Boone Funeral Home-Bossier City.

Elaine was born in Wisconsin to Mary and Elmer Turner. After graduating from high school, Elaine married and had two daughters. After moving South, she began a career with Aaon Coil Company as a supervisor. After retirement she spent her time crocheting and enjoying her family.

Proceeding Elaine in death is her brother, Dennis Turner. She is survived by daugh-ters, Tammy Murphy (Ronald), Tonya Craig (Trey); grandchildren, Kaitlynn, Lori Ann, Marshall; great-grandchild, Elaine; siblings, Brenda, Annette, Chris and their families.

Elaine was loved by her family. She will be missed by all.