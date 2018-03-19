Elaine Waldrop Laughlin

Bossier City, LA – A Celebration of Life service will be held for Elaine Waldrop Laughlin on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at First Presbyterian Church of Shreveport at 3 p.m. Officiating will be her ministers Dr. Chris Currie, Rev. Rhodes Stipp and Rev. Seth Saathoff. Following the service, interment will take place at Hill Crest Memorial Park between her beloved parents. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m.

Elaine was born August 3, 1939 in Longview, Texas to James Clifford Waldrop and Hazel Thrasher Waldrop, and she passed away peacefully on March 16, 2018. She attended school in Bossier City, Louisiana, graduating from Bossier High School in 1957. She was an honor graduate of Louisiana Tech in 1961 and earned a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education from Centenary College in 1990.

Elaine began her teaching career at Kerr Elementary School. While teaching at Kerr she was selected to serve on a planning committee to develop what would become Apollo Elementary School. She toured schools around the country developing a plan for this open space school. Elaine loved Apollo Elementary and finished her teaching and library career there.

Elaine is survived by her beloved children Blaine Waldrop Laughlin and Leigh Laughlin Barlow; daughter-in-law, Connie Laughlin; son-in-law, Dr. Shayne Barlow; grandchildren, Samantha Williams, Brandon Martin, Ryan Laughlin, Madeline Barlow, and Peyton Barlow; and great-grandchildren Lane Tewell, Jayden Martin, and Ryder Martin.

In lieu of flowers, Elaine asked that donations be made the First Presbyterian Church of Shreveport where she was a faithful member for many years.