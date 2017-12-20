Ellen Annet Clayton Landry

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Ellen Annet Clayton Landry, age 69 passed away on Saturday December 16, 2017 at Savanah Grand Assisted Living in Bossier City. She was born April 19, 1948 in Gadsden, Alabama to Earl Clayton and Evelyn Frazier Clayton.

She loved spending time with her family especially her granddaughter, nieces, and nephews. She loved the holidays with all the kids in sleeping bags on her living room floor. She enjoyed watching Alabama games with her son and brother and traveling when she could. She will forever be remembered for her fun, sassy, carefree spirit and her love for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Philip Landry and wife Charlon Miller; granddaugh-ter, Reagan Landry; step-grandchildren, Michael Robertson and Alexis Miller; brother, Hanceford Clayton and wife Juanita; nieces and nephew, Donna Boyd, Donald Boyd, Brandy Ferlito, Amy Robinson and Monica Stopello; and a host of extended members. A visitation for Ellen Annet Clayton will be held Wednesday, December 20, 2017 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of life will occur Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 2:00 PM with an interment to follow the service in Centuries Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers are Philip Landry , Hance Clayton, Riley Woods, Earnest Palmisano and Tommy Robinson.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Savannah Grand and Southern Care Hospice, especially Donna, for the loving care they gave to Ms. Ellen.