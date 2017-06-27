BOSSIER CITY – Elmer Hugh Cates, Sr. left his earthly home to go to his heavenly home on June June 24, 2017.

Visitation will be at Rose-Neath Bossier City from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Rose-Neath in Bossier City. Burial will be at Hill Crest Cemetery, Haughton LA following the service.

Hugh, also affectionately known as Pepe, Dink and Shusha, was born December 16, 1916 in Rex, Georgia. His goal was to live to be 100 years old, which he achieved, plus 6 months. He was a WW II veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He came to Bossier City at Barksdale Field in 1940. He resided in Bossier City for 77 years. In his earlier years he was an avid coon hunter. Later he danced his way into fame at the Council on Aging dances in Bossier City. He was also a star bean bag baseball player. He also enjoyed singing at church and at Summerfield Retirement Center in Shreveport. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church and enjoyed the teaching and ministry of his pastor, Shaun Armstrong.

He was preceded in death by his father, John C. Cates, mother, Tommie O. Cates; wives, Blanche Cates, Lila Cates; siblings, Hiram Cates, Ike Cates, Irene Cates, Paulin Hulsey, Ada Cates Crumbley, J.C. Cates, Jr., Gladys Cates, Geraldine Cates, daughter, Patsy Howell, son-in-law, Bill Howell, son-in-law, Anthony Chauvin, and granddaughter, Pamela Howell. He is survived by a son, Elmer H. (Sonny) Cates, Jr. and wife, Wanda; daughter, Billie Jean Chauvin; sons, Don Powell and wife, Linda and Dr. Larry Powell. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was a loving father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend to many people. He led a long and difficult life, but through his faith in Jesus Christ he overcame.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church Building Fund, 8900 Kingston Rd., Shreveport, LA 71108.

I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day – and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing. 2Timothy 4: 7.