Elsie Garner Bush, 95, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2017. She was born in Raleigh, Ms on March 29, 1922 to Jim Henry and Katie Garner.

After graduating from JCJC she went to work in Washington DC. On August 1, 1942 she married Claiborne L. Bush, Jr. who died on May 26, 1993. During their marriage they lived in several states and England while Claiborne served in the armed services. After retirement they moved back to Mississippi to be closer to their grandchildren.

Elsie is survived by her two daughters, Martha Bush Freeman and her husband Jamie and Judy Bush McClendon and her husband Sam. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Claiborne (Clay) Freeman and his wife Ashley, Amelia Freeman Adcock and her husband Brian. Also, Sam Woods McClendon Jr. and his wife Rachel, Madison (Matt) McClendon and his wife Dolly, Nicholas (Nick) McClendon and his wife Katie.

Additionally, she is survived by thirteen great grandchildren.

The family would like express their gratitude to the Melinda Lott and the staff at Magnolia Place Assisted Living Facility and all the nurses and caregivers at Southern Care Hospice Service for the loving care and attention they gave to Elsie these past few months.