Obituary – Emma Belle Huchet Crain

Emma Belle Huchet Crain

Bossier City, LA – Erma Belle Huchet Crain was born Christmas Eve, 1923 in Shreveport, LA. She passed away January 23, 2019 at her home in Bossier City, LA.

“Lady” as she was called by her sons and grandsons, lived every minute of her life. She loved to dance to the Big Band and last month, at her 95th birthday party, she danced the night away. She spent her days collecting nutcrackers, playing dominoes and traveling the country. Lady spent the last couple years of her life with her constant companion, Colonel Ruger Crain.

Lady was married to Urbane Crain for almost 60 years before his death in 2001. She was one of seven girls born to James and Maggie Huchet. She was the last surviving sister. Lady’s son, Rudy, also preceded her in death.

She will be remembered always by her son, Jeff and daughter-in-law, Katherine and daughter-in-law, Pam, grandsons, Jeffrey and Clay Crain and great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Pryce Crain. Erma is also survived by many special nieces, nephews and grands.

Pallbearers for Lady were Jeffrey and Clay Crain, Jay Terry, Billy Means, Charles Arehart, Justin Brown, Steve Smith and Bill Stampley.

The family suggests memorials for Lady may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, Ninna’s Road to Rescue or charity of your choice.

A special service honoring Lady’s life was held on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Cypress Baptist Church, 4701 Palmetto Rd. in Benton, LA. Officiating was Bro. Tommy Patton. Visitation began at 1:00 p.m. The service began at 2:00 p.m. Burial followed at Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Ave. Please be casual.