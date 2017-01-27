Emma Lou Eff, 76, passed away on January 17, 2017, in Bossier City. A memorial service will be held on February 7, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Lou, as she liked to be called, was born November 23, 1940 in Shreveport to Grady and Chloe Brodnax. She married Franklin David Eff on November 26, 1966. She was a member of First Baptist Bossier. Most of her working years were with attorneys and she enjoyed the challenge of the work immensely. She had a deep love for America and the men and women who serve it. Lou was very outspoken in her beliefs and would share with anyone who would listen. Her life-long interest though was animals and particularly, cats; rescuing them, keeping them and loving them.

Her husband, David Eff; parents, Grady and Chloe Brodnax; half-brother, Lynn Brodnax and nephew, John Gilbert preceded her in death. She is survived by one sister, Nicy Gordon; three nieces, Barbara Peters and husband Glenn, Kimberly Gordon and Genie Harris and husband John; one nephew, Jerry Gilbert and wife June; five great nieces, Adrienne Cann, Chloe Gilbert, Autumn Hufstetler, Amanda Bell and Meghan Palmer; six great nephews, Michael Gordon, Austin Sloan, Matthew Gilbert, Jacob Gilbert, Tyler Gilbert and Aidan Hufstetler; three great-great nieces, Memphis Bell, Piper Bell, and Faith Palmer; and three great-great nephews, Caleb Koen, Cayle Olsen and Caiden Gordon.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Shreveport-Bossier Animal Rescue.