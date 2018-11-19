Obituary – Emma Sanders Gunn

Emma Sanders Gunn

Minden, LA – Funeral services for Emma Sanders Gunn will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Frankie Mathis officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Emma was born on November 17, 1928 to James Franklin Sanders and Emmer Herrin Sanders in Konawa, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 49 ½ yrs., Kenneth Gunn Sr.; brothers, Dorville Sanders, Johnny Ray Sanders, James Franklin Sanders, and Willard Mavis Sanders; sisters, Lorene Dill, Polly Jones, and Nell Heard.

Emma is survived by two sons, Kenny Gunn and wife Darlene of Minden, LA, David Gunn and wife Gail of Bossier City, LA; granddaughters, Jennifer Cartwright and husband Gray, Erica Chamberlain and husband Jeff; grandson, Kacy Gunn and wife Krysten; great-grandsons, Jackson Cartwright and Carter Gunn; step-grandsons, Mathew and Benjamin Gates; brother, Tommy Sanders of Flower Mound, TX, and sisters, Barbara Walls, of Oklahoma City, OK and Judy Gammon of Haworth, OK as well numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and loved ones.

A special thanks to Town & Country Nursing Home in Minden, LA and their staff for the care they have given our mother during this last years.

Condolences may be shared with the family and the guestbook signed at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com