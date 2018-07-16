Erkle Lee Watkins Baker

Benton, LA – Erkle Lee Watkins Baker, 81, a resident of Benton, LA, went home to her heavenly father on July 12, 2018 in Baton Rouge, LA. She was a retired bookkeeper for Captain Shreve High School.

Lee was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Benton where she taught Sunday School and served many years as Hospitality Director. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved reading her Bible, attending church and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Donald Phillip Baker. Lee is survived by daughters, Dona Robertson and husband, Kim and Debbie Baker, all of Baton Rouge, LA; her son, Barry Baker and wife, Kathy of Bellingham, WA; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday, July 16, 2018 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, LA. Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Robert Beadle, pastor of First Baptist Church of Benton. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Ave. in Shreveport, LA.