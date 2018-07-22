Ernest R. Peace, Jr.

Benton, LA – Funeral services for Ernest R. Peace, Jr. will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 23, 2018 at First Baptist Church of Benton. Officiating will be Rev. Robert Beadle of First Baptist Church of Benton, where Ernest was a member. Assisting will be Rev. Jerry Dean, pastor of The Pentecostals of Bossier. Interment will follow at Cottage Grove Cemetery, near Benton. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Benton on Sunday, July 22, 2018.

Ernest was born July 8, 1934 in Hosston, and died July 19, 2018 in Benton. He retired from General Motors, Local 2166 and International Union Operators Local 406. He was a member of Cypress Masonic Lodge #89, Scottish Rite, 32 Degree Mason, El Karubah Shrine Temple, the former Bossier Parish Sheriff ’s Executive Board and the J.B. Griffin Hunting Club of Winn Parish, LA.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rhonda Kay Peace; parents Ernest Peace, Sr. and Rona Clements Peace; brother, Ardis Jerold Peace; brother-in-law, Henry Bounds and sister-in-law, Sara Bounds Peace.

Ernest leaves behind to remember him his wife of 61 years, Katie Barnes Peace; daughter, Brigette Hughes and husband, Bill; granddaughter and apple of his eye, Anna Kay Hughes; brother, Marion Dale Peace; sisters, Mary Bounds, Martha Reyenga, Clara Reyenga and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Honoring Ernest as pallbearers will be, Johnny Brunson, Pete Burks, David Orr, Jerry Chandler, Bill Hughes and Guy Schoolfield.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 3100 Samford Ave, Shreveport, LA 71103 or to donor’s cho