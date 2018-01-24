Ernest Richard Fergeson

Bossier City, LA – Ernest Richard Fergeson, 83, passed away peacefully January 16, 2018 at home. Richard was born on September 17, 1934 to Henry Thomas and Inez Fergeson in Crowell, Texas. A Visitation was held Monday January 22, 2018 at 6:00pm at Forest Park Funeral Home in Shreveport with a 10:00am Tuesday January 23, 2018 Graveside service held at NWLA Veterans Cemetery in Keithville.

Richard’s family settled in Ft. Worth, TX, where Richard graduated from Arlington Heights High School. Mr. Fergeson served his country during the Korean War, while serving in the US Air Force. Though he spent time in several professional careers, he focused on his true calling within public safety having served in Law Enforcement and owning his own Security Company. Later, Richard was a security officer for Horseshoe Casino for 17 ½ years and ultimately, was the greeter for Holmes European Motors in the service department.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Beverly Fergeson; his parents; brother Ray; his son Thomas Clark; and the mother of his children, Jerry Wessell Fergeson.

Richard is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Fleckenstein (John), his step daughters: Anne Kimbrough, Carolyn Pierson and Martha Loe, his grandchildren; Joey Oliver, Alicia Oliver, John Michael Fleckenstein, William “Bill” Kimbrough Jr. (Angie), Beverly Bagwell (Garett), Ed Pierson (Anne), Greg Pierson, and great grandchildren Cerena Olivier, Annabelle Kimbrough and Jack, Tyler, and Nicholas Pierson.

Special thanks to the administration and staff at The Bloom of Bossier, Maxine Frazier and staff, The Point of Grace staff, and Christus Shumpert Hospice staff. In leu of flowers contributions can be made at any Charity of your choice in Richard’s honor.