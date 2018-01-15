Essex Francis Kirkpatrick

Essex F. Kirkpatrick 79, born in Bossier City, LA July 8, 1938, entered into rest on December 9th in Las Vegas, with love from family and a close friend near.

Essex was raised a member of the Methodist Church and graduated from Mitchell High School in Bossier City. He attended Southern University, where he played trombone and majored in music. He loved jazz and enjoyed listening to his favorites, Count Basie, Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis and Dave Brubeck.

With an adventurous spirit, Essex uprooted his family to Fairbanks, Alaska in 1968. He had worked in the Retail Food Chain A & P and continued with the UCFW Union at Safeway in Fairbanks and Anchorage, Alaska.

During the 1970’s, Essex began a career with the Teamsters Union, local 959, working on the Alaska Pipeline. After a long retirement and 47 years in Alaska, he moved to Las Vegas in 2015, with the love of his life, wife Jessie of 59 years. He wanted the warmth and to be closer to the grandchildren, whom he adored.

Essex is preceded in death by father JT Kirkpatrick, mother Matilda Simms Kirkpatrick, siblings, Kirk, Ezra, Myrtle Jones, Johnetta Metcalf and Joel.

Essex is survived by wife, Jessie Mae Yates Kirkpatrick, son Stanley F. Kirkpatrick, daughter Angela E. Kirkpatrick, grandchildren Ralph Hernandez Jr., Akira J. Hernandez, Brittany R. Hernandez, sister Octavia Kirkpatrick, and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in his honor on January 27, 2018, 1:30-3:30 pm at Wildhorse Golf Club in Henderson, NV.

Special thanks to the caring team at Southern Hills Hospital and Infinity Hospice Care.

In many ways, Mr. Kirkpatrick lived his life in a very non traditional manner and celebrating his life at this venue acknowledges that unique lifestyle. Rest In Peace, Pa Pa.