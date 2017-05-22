BOSSIER CITY – A graveside service for Ethel Davis Sanders was held May 9, 2017 at Providence Cemetery, Ringgold. Ethel was born December 2, 1923 in Heflin, LA and passed away May 6, 2017 in Bossier City, LA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel H. and Clara B. Davis; husband of 54 years, Zack Sanders and brothers, Samuel Davis and Dave Edward Davis.

Ethel is survived by daughter, Linda Sue Sanders; grandson, Tay Taylor and wife, Carrie Bruton Taylor; great grandsons, Jack Henry and Maxwell Thomas Taylor; brother, Jackie Davis and wife, Freddie; two sons and their wives; three granddaughters and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thank you to caregivers, Kay Angel, Nita Blake, Jackie Miles, Aneita and nurses, Brenda Williams and Belinda Montgomery of Southern Care Hospice.