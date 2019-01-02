Obituary – Ethel Wagner

Ethel Wagner

Bossier City, LA – Ethel Wagner, 91, was born on April 1, 1927 in Aulne, Kansas to John and Helen Kretzinger and passed away on December 28, 2018. She was a lifelong resident of Bossier City.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at Rose-Neath Marshall St. Chapel, with Troy McGee officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent. Visitation with the family will be held from 12-1 p.m. prior to the service.

Ethel is preceded in death by her sons, Ernest Glen Kent, Jr, and Ronald Wayne Kent and five siblings. She is survived by her sons, Gerald Kent and Danny Kent; daughter, Lynda Sc herer; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express a special thanks to her friend, Vi Campodonico.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of donor’s choice.