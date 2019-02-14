Obituary – Eunice Smart

Eunice Smart

Bossier City, LA – Eunice Smart, 99 years old, passed away Monday night. She died as peacefully and as gracefully as she lived her life.

She was born in 1919 in Lexington, Kentucky, where she grew up. When she was 22 years old, she met a young man named Joe Bill Smart, who was delivering pies to her home. They were smitten with one another and married the next year.

Over the course of their marriage, Eunice and Joe Bill lived in four states – Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Mississippi. They had four children – one born in each state. Eunice devoted her life to caring for her family.

In 1983, at the age of 64, Joe Bill died suddenly while the two were on vacation in Wyoming. Eunice lost the love of her life. Over the next 35 years, she never remarried because she “could never find anyone as good as Joe Bill.”

She also lost their oldest child, Lanny Joe, six years after losing Joe Bill. However, Eunice continued to live her life fully. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family and friends, and a variety of other interests she taught herself even after she reached her early nineties.

She is survived by her three daughters: Dana Lou Davis of Raymond, Mississippi; Sharon Lynn Sutler and her husband, Chris, of Mesquite, Nevada; and Pamela Smart and her husband, Gary Hines, of Bossier City. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Chad Davis and Craig Davis of Raymond, Mississippi; Anna Sweat of Casper, Wyoming; Lauren Reese of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Steven Sutler of Loveland, Colorado; and Brian Sutler of Green Bay, Wisconsin; as well as six great-grandchildren.

The Smart family wishes to particularly thank the caregivers and nurses at The Blake of Bossier for the compassionate care given to their mother.

A funeral to celebrate a life well lived will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Bossier City. The family will receive visitors at 9 a.m. Interment will be at 4 p.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, Mississippi.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.