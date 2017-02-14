BOSSIER CITY – Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Evelyn D. DuBois will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at the Church of the Cross located at 700 Hwy 80 East in Haughton, LA. Pastor Andy Harris, Pastor Ken Richmond, and Pastor Linnie Lindsay will officiate. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive guests from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm on Wednesday, February 15 at the Hill Crest Chapel located at 601 Hwy 80 E, Haughton, LA.

Evelyn was born on August 15, 1930 in Abbeville, Louisiana and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 12, 2017. She was a lovely, caring, very godly woman with a big heart and was loved by all who knew her. She loved her Lord Jesus Christ, her family, and her Church of the Cross where she attended church for the last 25 years. She was employed by the Shreveport Times from 1979 until her retirement in 1999.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph W. DuBois; her father and mother, Henry and Lovenia Dyson; three brothers, Whitney, Harvel, and Wilmer Dyson; a sister, Lillie Dyson Quibodeaux; a grandson Adam Cade Hidalgo; and a daughter, Priscilla DuBois Torrans.

She leaves to celebrate her life and cherish wonderful memories, her children; Michael DuBois of Bossier City, LA; Larry DuBois of Bossier City, LA, Janice DuBois McGraw and husband Jerry of Haughton, LA, Duane DuBois and wife Lisa of Bryan Texas, her sister Ina Lambert and husband Dan of Abbeville, LA. Her grandchildren are Stefanie Hidalgo Torrans of Bossier City, LA, Steven Torrans and wife Connie of Lake Cormorant, MS, Sonja Torrans of Shreveport, LA, Casey DuBois, Brandon DuBois and wife Jessica, Andrew DuBois and wife Danielle all of Bryan, TX. Her great grandchildren are Evan Hidalgo of Haughton, LA, Lindsy Torrans of Lake Cormorant, MS, Christian DuBois, Eli DuBois, Penelope Evelyn DuBois, James DuBois, and Chelsea Torrans all of Bryan, TX. Other loved ones left to celebrate her life and cherish her memory are numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers will be Larry DuBois, Duane DuBois, Steven Torrans, Jerry McGraw, Evan Hidalgo, and Parks McCormick. Honorary Pallbearer is Christian DuBois.