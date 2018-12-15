Obituary – Evelyn LaVerne Pearce Snow

Evelyn LaVerne Pearce Snow

Bossier City, LA – Evelyn Snow was a longtime member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, lifetime member of the 99’s international organization of women pilots, member of the Red Hatters, granddaughter in the United Daughters of Confederacy, and member of the Civil Air Patrol.

She was a pilot with instrument, commercial, and multi-engine ratings, and a ground & flight instructor with a degree in aviation. She has flown in many air races including 4 Powder Puff Derbies (all women transcontinental air races) and the US Air Race.

Evelyn was also the recipient of the Amelia Earhart Scholarship award. At age 65, she made her first tandem parachute jump joining several other members of the family who were parachutists.

She was preceded by death by her husband Lt. Col. Dan Snow (Ret.). She survived by 4 children, 9 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on December 22, 2018 at 2pm at: Trinity Presbyterian Church 1944 Airline Dr. Bossier City, LA In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to your favorite charity in her memory.