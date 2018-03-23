Evelyn Zeller

Bossier City, LA – Services celebrating the life of Evelyn Wakenva Smith Zeller were held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2018 with Brother Billy Pierce officiating. Interment followed at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation was held at 1:00 p.m., prior to the service.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert Mark Zeller; son, David Mark Zeller; father, John Clark Smith; mother, Beatrice Bishop Smith; sisters, Ethel Lorraine Prather and Thelma Frances Aikman; and brother Walter Wayne Smith. Evelyn is survived by her brother, John Clark Smith, Jr. of Belle, W. VA; sister, Emilie Michelle Durham of Bossier City, LA and grandson; Kyle Elliot Davis.

