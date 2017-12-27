Everett Joyner, Jr.

BENTON, LA – Everett Joyner, Jr., 91, passed from this life to be with his Lord, Saturday, December 23rd, after a sudden illness. Known as “Ev” to most, he lived a tremendous life that encompassed more than one can hardly comprehend.

After high school, Ev served in the United States Marine Corp. Upon discharge Ev played professional baseball for 13 years, which was the reason he came to Shreveport, Louisiana. Playing for the Shreveport Sports in the 1950’s made Ev known to the city, where he returned after his baseball days were completed.

Ev then went to work for the Caddo Parish Sheriff ’s Department where he retired after 26 years with the rank of Captain. The SBRA (Shreveport Baptist Recreation Association), referred to by many as The Baptist Ball Park, had Ev Joyner’s attention for many years so men, women, boys and girls could “play ball” in an atmosphere that was comfortable, familiar and more like a family place than just a ball park. Many children cut their teeth on the french fries and corn dogs at the “Ole Baptist Ball Park.”

Ev attended Calvary Baptist Church and was involved with the Senior Adults there until his health no longer allowed. Knowing Jesus as his Lord and Savior, Ev is now in heaven; Whole, Happy, Home!

His family includes his sister, Gayland Breaux and husband Steve of Tylertown, MS.; daughter, Dianne Miller and husband Dallas of Union Point, GA; son, Kenny Joyner and wife Cindy of Benton, LA; grandchildren, Melinda Shafer and Dylan Miller, Kelli Waller and husband Trey, Katie Pena and husband Dallas; great-grandchildren, Ashley Shafer, Jackson, Nolan and Evan Waller, Emma, Silas, Nora Kate Pena; nephews, nieces and a multitude who were touched by his tremendous life.

Memorial Service for Everett Joyner, Jr. will be 12:00 p.m., Thursday, December 28th at Willow Point Baptist Church 5500 S. Lakeshore Dr., Shreveport, LA. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Forest Park West Cemetery.

