Obituary – Faith Thomas

Faith Thomas

Plain Dealing, LA – Sister Faith Thomas was born on August 21,1953, to the late Rev. Herbert and Juanita Stephens in Springhill, LA.Sister Thomas accepted Christ at a young age and became a member of First Missionary Baptist Church. She attended Carrie Martin High School and graduated from Plain Dealing High School in 1971.

Upon graduating, she enrolled at Southern University in Shreveport, LA. She later transferred and graduated from Magnetic Cosmetology School. For 17 years, she was the a well-known beautician in the community.

In 1990, she married George Elliott Thomas Sr., and to this

union, one child, Briana Simone Thomas, was born.

In 2008, she opened an in-home daycare in Plain Dealing,

LA. For eight years, she diligently cared for children until she

began to deal with health concerns.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents,

grandparents, one brother, Min. Keith Stephens, one sister,

Min. Debbie Williams, and one sister-in-law Vera Stephens.

Her memories will forever be embedded in the hearts of

her family and those who loved her: Her daughters, Briana

Thomas and Roshanae Wafford (Lonnie); her sons, George

Thomas Jr. (Catrena) and MAJ Marcus Thomas Sr. (Julliet);

one sister, Jean Thompson; three brothers, Herbert Stephens

(Jackie), Jerome Stephens (Paula), and Rickey Stephens

(Kotie); six grandchildren, Khalyn, Deiondre (Tahnisha),

Chermiya, D’Mareya, Marcus Jr., and Maya; two goddaughters,

Deanna McCauley and Monique Stumon (James);

one god-son, David Bryant (Sandra); and a host of nieces and

nephews, other relatives and special friends.

Visitation for Mrs. Thomas was held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

at Memorial Funeral Home in Plain Dealing, LA on Friday January 25, 2019. Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday January 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Plain Dealing LA. Interment followed at Caldwell Cemetery in Plain Dealing, LA.