Faye Bazer

Bossier City, LA – Our precious and loving earthly angel passed away on July 11, 2018 and entered the Gates of Heaven to be reunited with her beloved husband, Dr. O.P. Bazer.

Faye was born to Rev. A.L. and Vinnie Meader in Jacksonville, TX on April 12, 1926. In the year of 1944, she married the love of her life, O.P. Bazer. Together, they both served the Lord faithfully in various ministries for over 50 years and were happily married for 63 years.

Services will be held at the graveside on Monday, July 16, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. in Pilgrim Home Baptist Church Cemetery in Ivan, LA. Visitation will be at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, LA on Sunday, July 15, 2018 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Services will be conducted by Rev. Robert Beadle and Bro. Jeff Cowley along with special music being provided by Christian recording artist, Jacob Cowley.

Momma was the true backbone of the family and to Dad’s Christian Ministry, a true example of a lady, a pastor’s wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She served the Lord unselfishly in such capacities as a Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible school teacher, choir member, a pianist and organist. It was very seldom you saw Mom without Dad by her side, unless it was her weekly scheduled hair appointment or her sneaking off to Dillard’s to buy another pastors wife Sunday outfit.

She loved and cherished her family, all of them, and always had an open ear or a gentle hug and kiss whenever we needed it. Her favorite times were both Thanksgiving and Christmas. Her house would be ornately decorated and her loving hands would prepare the best holiday meals for her family.

To cherish her legacy, she is survived by her sons, Loie Bazer (Tammy) and Perry Bazer (Lulu); daughter, Teresa King (Bob); sister, Marjorie Arnold; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Those awaiting her arrival in Heaven are her husband, Dr. O.P. Bazer; parents, Rev. A.L. and Vinnie Meador; daughter, Maria Bazer; grandson, John Efurd; brother, Ollan Meador and sisters, Hazel Wallace, Virgie Belew and LaVerne English.

There is no doubt that as she entered the Gates of Heaven, Daddy met her there and asked her, “What took you so long? Let me show you the many wonders of this place; you won’t believe it.”

The family would like to thank Dalton Johnston for his love and concern showed to our mother, her personal physician, Dr. Michael Angelo, for his special medical attention and utmost professionalism and especially to Larry Tucker and the entire staff at Cypress Point Nursing Home, where her final years were spent with love, care and devotion.