Faye M. Foster (Mrs. Joe B. Foster)

Bossier City, LA – A memorial service for Faye M. Foster will be at 7 p.m. Friday, January 5, 2018 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Pat Richardson. Visitation will be prior to the service on Friday, beginning at 5 p.m. There will be a private inurnment at a later date.

Faye was born September 8, 1919 in Marion County, TX to James Ira and Etta Maxwell McAlexander and died January 1, 2018 in Bossier City, LA. She was of the Christian faith and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe B. Foster, parents and a brother, Bill McAlexander.

Faye is survived by her son, James N. Foster of Bossier City; grandsons, James Bryan Foster and wife, Tara and Matthew Kurt Foster and wife, Brittany; great grandchildren, Caleb, Avery, Clayton and Peyton Foster; sisters, Catherine Hunter, Valine Bennett, Nettie LaRoux all of Kilgore, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-1942.