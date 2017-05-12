HAUGHTON – Celebration of life services for First Lady Sandra Musgrove Williams, 61, will be 2:30 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Haughton First Baptist Church, 105 E Washington Ave, Supt. Stephen Bradley, officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Cemetery. Open visitation will be Friday at Heavenly Gates.

First Lady Williams entered into eternal rest on May 9, 2017 after a brief illness.

She is survived by her husband of 16 years; Pastor Jeffrey G. Williams, son; Antonio Minniefield, Jr., daughter; DeQuesha Minniefield, grandchildren; Patrick Hicks II and D’Terius Hicks, great grandchild; Xavier Hicks, sisters; Deborah Howlett and Barbara Musgrove, brothers; Sam Jones, Percy Musgrove, Jr., and Erwin Musgrove, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.