Obituary – Florence Marie Morris

Florence Marie Morris

Haughton, LA – Services celebrating the life of Florence Marie Morris will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 14, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Father Mark Watson officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, December 13, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:00 p.m.

Florence was born in Pfeifer, Kansas to George P. and Bridget Jacobs on Christmas Day in 1927. She was a longtime resident of Bossier Parish and resident of Haughton. She was creative and talented in many areas. She worked as a taxidermist, upholsterer and seamstress. She was a ‘jack-of-all-trades’ and a workaholic. She was also a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who was always fun loving and easy going.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Morris; granddaughter, Jennifer Morris; brothers, Norman Jacobs, James Jacobs and Larry Urban and sister, Rita Jacobs.

Florence is survived by her sons, Roy A. Morris and wife Judith, Jim Morris and wife Debbie and Bill Morris and wife Becky and daughter, Donna Jones and husband Bobby; 11 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and loved ones.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Jones, Adam Morris, Bryan Morris, Chad Morris, Colby Murphy and Tyler Murphy.

Condolences may be shared and the guestbook signed online at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com