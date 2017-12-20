Forrest Alexander Davis

BOSSIER CITY,LA – Forrest Alexander Davis, age 71, of Bossier City was united with his Lord and Savior on December 18, 2017. Memorial services will be held at 10am, Friday, December 22 at the Chapel at Rose-Neath South Funeral Home at 2500 Southside Chapel with son in law Rev. John T. Shapiro officiating. The family will receive friends at Rose-Neath South from 5-7pm on Thursday, December 21. Place of Internment: Arlington Cemetery, White Lightning Road, Homer, LA 71040.

Forrest was a graduate of Nicholls State University. He was an educator for over 30 years with the Caddo Parish School System. Forrest served on the Caddo Parish Commission, representing District 12 for eight years and was a Veteran of the US Army. He adored his children and grandchildren. He had a love of travel, hunting and fishing, and had a passion for LSU Football.

Forrest was born in Haynesville, LA in 1946 and raised in Homer, LA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Brown Davis, infant son Forrest A. Davis, Jr., mother Henrietta Fortson Davis, father Furman “Red” Davis and twin brother Furman Jeffrey Davis.

His memory will forever be cherished by his loving children – Lori Davis Shapiro and husband John; Kelly Davis; Jeff Davis and wife Megan; and nine grandchildren.