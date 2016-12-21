BOSSIER CITY – Frances Wade “Memaw” Pitts, 87, passed away on December 16, 2016 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Brighton, Alabama to Johnny Braxton Wade and Ethel Lillian Wade on December 16, 1929. Memaw graduated valedictorian of Jones Valley High School in 1947. She proudly worked at AT&T for 25 years and enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her family.

Memaw always made sure when you came to her house that you never left hungry…usually filling everyone up with her fried fish, deer meat and hot water cornbread. Often while gardening, a variety of birds visited her backyard and she made sure to spend time with them and keep them well-fed too. She was always there to help family in times of need and was a true example of a strong and loving matriarch.

Visitation will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel on Thursday, December 22, 2016 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm. Services will begin at 2:00 in the chapel with Brother Ben Jordan officiating. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Memaw was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 64 years, Perry “Papaw” Pitts. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Johnny Braxton Wade and Ethel Lillian Wade; her sister, Betty Jo Thayer and her brother, Bobby Merle Wade.

She is survived by her daughters, Judy Murphy and partner Larry Hawkins of Bossier City, LA and Linda Bundrick and partner David Loudermilk of Haughton, LA; granddaughters Melissa Bolton, Angela Skillingstad and husband Monty, Ashley Hébert and husband Michael; great grandsons Brandon and Blake Bolton, Cameron Davis and wife Haley, Cole Davis and partner Devin Barnes, and Ashton Hébert; great great grandchildren Kynsie Davis, Carter Davis and Avery Davis; her sister Ruby Coleman and husband John, brother Ralph Wade and wife Virginia, and dearest friend Chuck Bolton.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the ICU staff at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas for their support and benevolence. We would also like to express our sincerest appreciation to Monica and Taylor for their compassionate and graceful care of Memaw while at Baylor UMC.

Now that she has ascended above this earthly place and joined her husband…may the beautiful love story of our Memaw and Papaw continue for eternity in Heaven.