Obituary – Franklyn Lee Dahlberg

Franklyn Lee Dahlberg

Keithville, LA – Franklyn Lee Dahlberg of Keithville, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at the age of 82. Frank was born to Emma Pauline and Elmer Clemens Dahlberg in Taylor, Texas, on March 30, 1936.

He attended Taylor High School and received a BS in Agricultural Engineering from Texas A&M University in 1960. Being naturally mechanically-minded and blessed with a gift for analyzing problems and finding solutions, he pursued a career in engineering that allowed him to work all over the southern United States and in Spain, Canada, and the Dominican Republic.

He designed agricultural machinery and coal-handling equipment for the power industry, built saw mills, and owned and operated INDEMAC, Inc., a machine shop in which he designed and built industrial equipment. His technical abilities enabled him to serve in a radio communications group in the Air Force Reserves and fostered a lifelong interest in amateur radio and personal computers.

As a young child, Frank inherited a strong foundation in music and song from his parents. His appreciation for music grew to play a central role throughout his entire life. He loved to sing and served as the choir director at Summer Grove Methodist Church for several years. He actively participated in Barbershop Harmony for over 50 years and was an enthusiastic member of the River Cities Jubilee Chorus and various quartets.

Frank grew up on his father’s cotton farm, not far from the home of his grandfather, the family patriarch, Frank Dahlberg, a Swedish immigrant and entrepreneur. Family was particularly important to Frank, and, growing up with no siblings, he was especially close to his cousins, Frances Ricker, Warner Dahlberg, Frank Iver “Kiver” Dahlberg, Walter Dahlberg, Gary Jinks, Carol Ann Moore, Clay Dahlberg, Carol Reed, and Ellsworth Peterson.

He was deeply devoted to preserving the family’s Swedish heritage and painstakingly researched major events and significant landmarks of his family’s history to preserve a record for future generations. It was through this research that he connected with his cousin, Charlie Anderson, with whom he enjoyed many hours of collaboration.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, George Marshall, and his cousin, Warner. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Lou; two sons, Franklyn Lee Dahlberg Jr. and wife, Mary, and Jeffery David Dahlberg; five grandchildren, Kristina Rene’ Winn and husband, Brian, Franklyn Lee Dahlberg III and wife, Kerry, Emily Anne Dahlberg, Morgan Ashley Dahlberg and Jeffery Cody Dahlberg; three great-grandchildren, Jordan Hunter Curley, Matthew Landon Winn and Clare Elizabeth Dahlberg; and numerous cousins and friends.

A memorial service was held on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at 11:00 AM at Boone Funeral Home in Bossier City, Louisiana. Interment took place on Friday, December 21 at 2:00 PM at the Taylor City Cemetery in Taylor, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Frank’s name to the Shriner Children’s Hospital at donate.lovetotherescue.org.