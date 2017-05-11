BOSSIER CITY – A graveside service for Fred C. Coday, Jr. will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2017 at O.E. Price Cemetery, Logansport, LA. Officiating will be Rev. David Bryce of Kings Highway Christian Church.

Fred was born October 7, 1924 in Logansport to Fred C. Coday, Sr. and Ethel M. Coday and died May 9, 2017 in Shreveport, LA. He was a teacher, coach, and principal during his life. Fred was principal at Sibley and Evergreen schools and finished his teaching career at Greenacres Middle School. He was a member of Kings Highway Christian Church, McClanahan Masonic Lodge, a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and member of the El Karubah Shrine. He was also a member of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Posse.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Lucille Coday and his parents.

Fred is survived by his son, Tom David Allen Coday and wife, Amanda of Bossier City and grandchildren, Trent Eugene Coday and Skylar Jane Coday.

The family suggest memorials may be made to Kings Highway Christian or Shriner’s Hospital for Children.