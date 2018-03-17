Freda M. Person

Benton, LA – Freda M. Person was born in Little Rock, AR on February 22, 1933. After living a life filled with a passion for traveling, reading, sharing God’s love, doing for others and making treasured memories with every heart she touched, her Lord and Savior called her home on March 14, 2018.

Waiting to greet her were her parents, Fred and Eva Pitts; one sister, MaryLou McCumpsey; her first husband, David Kennemer. Jr.; and a host of loved ones.

Continuing her legacy of love and waiting to see her again are her husband, Thomas Person; brother, Fred “Jody” Pitts, Jr.; sister, Nell “Nellie” Earles; son, Guy Kennemer and wife Chris; son, Phil Kennemer and wife Sandy; daughter, Karen Reed and husband “Butch”; daughter, Lori “Lolly” Choate and husband Jeff; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; step-daughter, Alice Duecker and husband Greg; step-son, Tom Person and wife Melissa; step-son, Gary Person; friend of 56 years, Gloria “Glowayne” Wilson and husband Tom; and a number of extended family and friends too great to count. We all love you more.

Her body will be laid to rest after a Homecoming service scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery. Officiating her service will be her dear friend Rev. James Hoover. The family will welcome friends from 1:30 p.m. until service time at the funeral home the day of the service.

Serving as pallbearers are Richard Beeman, Ken Craig, Phil Kennemer, Jeff Choate, Shawn Kennemer, Chris Moffet and Shane Reed.