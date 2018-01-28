Frederick Dupre

Bossier City, LA – Graveside services for Frederick Dupre will be at 4:00 p.m., January 28, 2018 at the Salem Cemetery in Plain Dealing immediately following visitation at Rose-Neath Bossier from 1: 00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Tommy Patton of Cypress Baptist Church.

Frederick was born on January 4, 1937 to Frank and Celima Dupre in Eunice, LA. He passed away on January 26, 2018 in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Frederick graduated from the Louisiana School for the Deaf in Baton Rouge, LA in 1957. His wife, Mary, also attended the school and it was there that they met and started their journey together. In addition to working as a printer for the Shreveport Times, Fred enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking.

Survivors include his daughter, Rose Whittington and husband Doug; and his son, Billy Dupre; two grandchildren, Morgan Goodwin and husband, Jake and Alex Whittington. Frederick is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Dupre; his parents and two sons, Rodney James Dupre and Donovan Glenn Dupre.

Pallbearers honoring his life are Doug Whittington, Alex Whittington, Billy Dupre, Jake Goodwin, Clark Whittington, and Greg Whittington

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The family also wishes to thank Amelia Manor Nursing Home, Cypress Point Nursing Home and Regional Hospice. Their kind and thoughtful care of Frederick is greatly appreciated and will be remembered.